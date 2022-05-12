Iohannis: The scenario of early elections must be clarified in the Constitution



Iohannis: The scenario of early elections must be clarified in the Constitution.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the issue of revising the Constitution is “very sensitive”, noting that there are issues that needed to be clarified in the fundamental law, such as the “early election scenario.” “It is a very important, very sensitive topic, but at the same time (...)