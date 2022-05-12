Final decision in Colectiv Club Fire case: Mayor Cristian Popescu-Piedone, convicted to four years imprisonment

Final decision in Colectiv Club Fire case: Mayor Cristian Popescu-Piedone, convicted to four years imprisonment. The former mayor of Bucharest’s District 4, Cristian Popescu-Piedone, currently mayor of Bucharest’s District 5, was convicted, on Thursday, by the Bucharest Court of Appeals to four years imprisonment for committing the crime of abuse of office in relation to the tragedy in October 2015 at the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]