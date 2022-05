PepsiCo announces a series of promotions locally and internationally

PepsiCo announces a series of promotions locally and internationally. PepsiCo, one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, announces a series of organizational changes. Gyuri Eperjessy, until now Senior DX Manager, has taken over the role of Commercial Digital Solutions Director for PepsiCo Europe. Gyuri will be responsible for the development of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]