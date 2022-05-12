 
Romaniapress.com

May 12, 2022

President Iohannis: Inflation did not appear because someone in Romania worked badly, but because Putin’s war against Ukraine
May 12, 2022

President Iohannis: Inflation did not appear because someone in Romania worked badly, but because Putin’s war against Ukraine.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that inflation is “just a factor,” and he is confident that the government took and will continue to take “the necessary measures,” noting that the problem is not only a Romanian one, but a global one. “Inflation is just a factor, and to... The post (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Business Sentiment Index: Half Of Foreign Investors In Romania Plan Investments This Year Similar To 2021 Level The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) on Thursday (May 12) published the FIC Business Sentiment Index report, which shows that one in two foreign investors in Romania have investment budgets for 2022 matching at least the level in (...)

Agroland Business System Opens Its 18th Agroland MEGA Store In Romania Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the biggest agricultural store network in Romania, said in a stock market report on Thursday (May 12) that it opened its 18th Agroland MEGA store in Romania, in western city of (...)

PwC: 54% Of CEOs In Romania Expect Slowdown In Country's Economic Growth Amid Ukraine War Romanian CEOs’ optimism about the country’s economic growth has faded since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, according to the revised April edition of the CEO Survey 2022 conducted by PwC Romania.

Nuclearelectrica Places RON60M Term Deposit With Banca Romaneasca Nuclearelectrica (SNN.OR), Romania’s sole nuclear energy producer, informed its shareholders on Thursday (May 12) that it placed with Banca Romaneasca a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON60 million, on May 11.

Allianz Group's Total Revenue Up 6.2% To EUR44B; Operating Profit Down Nearly 3% To EUR3.2B In 1Q/2022 Allianz Group, present on the Romanian market through insurance company Allianz-Tiriac, on Thursday said it ended the first three months of 2022 with total revenues of EUR44 billion, up 6.2% on the year, in line with data from Allianz (...)

PM Ciuca: Main cause of rise in inflation, war in Ukraine, it is Government's duty to come up with measures The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government’s duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures. “The reasons for the rise in inflation,... The post PM (...)

Hagag Unveils New Residential Project In Bucharest; Investment Estimated At Over EUR20M Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, on Thursday announced a new upper-premium residential project in capital city Bucharest - H Primaverii 1, and the investment is estimated at over EUR20 (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |