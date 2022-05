Nuclearelectrica Places RON60M Term Deposit With Banca Romaneasca

Nuclearelectrica (SNN.OR), Romania's sole nuclear energy producer, informed its shareholders on Thursday (May 12) that it placed with Banca Romaneasca a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON60 million, on May 11. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]