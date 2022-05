Hagag Unveils New Residential Project In Bucharest; Investment Estimated At Over EUR20M

Hagag Unveils New Residential Project In Bucharest; Investment Estimated At Over EUR20M. Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, on Thursday announced a new upper-premium residential project in capital city Bucharest - H Primaverii 1, and the investment is estimated at over EUR20 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]