Agroland Business System Opens Its 18th Agroland MEGA Store In Romania

Agroland Business System Opens Its 18th Agroland MEGA Store In Romania. Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group, which owns the biggest agricultural store network in Romania, said in a stock market report on Thursday (May 12) that it opened its 18th Agroland MEGA store in Romania, in western city of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]