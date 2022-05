PwC: 54% Of CEOs In Romania Expect Slowdown In Country's Economic Growth Amid Ukraine War

Romanian CEOs' optimism about the country's economic growth has faded since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, according to the revised April edition of the CEO Survey 2022 conducted by PwC Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]