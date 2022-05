Romania Central Bank Revises Up Its Annual Inflation Forecast To 12.5% For End-2022

Romania Central Bank Revises Up Its Annual Inflation Forecast To 12.5% For End-2022. Romania's central bank has revised upwards its annual inflation rate forecast to 12.5% for the end of 2022 and to 6.7% for the end of 2023, the bank's governor Mugur Isarescu told a news conference presenting the latest inflation report on Thursday (May