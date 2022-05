Coca-Cola HBC Set to Invest EUR8M in Ploiesti Plant

Coca-Cola HBC Set to Invest EUR8M in Ploiesti Plant. Coca-Cola HBC, the biggest beverage bottler in Romania, is set to get EUR3.5 million in state aid for a EUR8 million investment project envisaging the installation of a PET flake decontamination equipment at the Ploiesti plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]