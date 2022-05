Emanuel Muntmark Set to Build EUR600M, 1,000 MW Solar Park in Arad

Emanuel Muntmark Set to Build EUR600M, 1,000 MW Solar Park in Arad. Emanuel Muntmark, the most powerful green energy project developer, owner of Monsson group, is launching a mammoth investment on Romania’s market, an over 1,000 MW solar farm in Arad. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]