Romgaz Net Profit Surges YoY To RON1B In 1Q/2022

Romgaz Net Profit Surges YoY To RON1B In 1Q/2022. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) reports a net profit of RON980 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 111% from the year-earlier period, and a turnover of almost RON4 billion, up 195% on the year, the company said in its quarterly financial report sent to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]