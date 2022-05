Aquila Sees 1Q/2022 Net Profit Double to RON12M from 1Q/2021

Aquila Sees 1Q/2022 Net Profit Double to RON12M from 1Q/2021. Distribution and logistics company Aquila posted net profit worth RON12 million in 1Q/2022, double the figure posted in the first quarter of last year, with the result also being influenced by the acquisition of Trigor in the first half of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]