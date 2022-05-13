Life is Hard Reports Net Profit Of RON338,000 In 1Q/2022, Up 39.6% YoYSoftware solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net profit of RON338,000, up 39.6% on the year, and a turnover of RON6.04 million, up 16.3% on the year, as per the company’s quarterly financial (...)
Compa Sibiu Net Profit Drops 81.4% YoY To RON1.4M In 1Q/2022Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first three months of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million, down 81.4% on the year, and a turnover of RON198.4 million, up 9.4% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market (...)
Antibiotice Iasi Net Profit Spikes 114% YoY To RON8.6M In 1Q/2022Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the biggest Romanian-held drug maker, reported a net profit net of RON8.6 million for the first three months of 2022, up 113.7% from the year-earlier period, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company’s financial (...)