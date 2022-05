Meat Producer Industrializarea Carnii Turnover Up 3% to RON185M in 2021 YOY

Meat Producer Industrializarea Carnii Turnover Up 3% to RON185M in 2021 YOY. Industrializarea Carnii company (Kasarom), part of meat industry group Kosarom, a business founded by entrepreneur Neculai Apostol around 30 years ago, for 2021 reported turnover of around RON185 million (EUR37.6 million), up 3.4% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]