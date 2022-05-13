Arctic Stream’s Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON900,000 In 1Q/2022 Due To Higher Revenue
May 13, 2022
Romanian-held company Arctic Stream (AST.RO), an integrator of IT infrastructure and security, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net profit of EUR900,000, double year-over-year, due to an increase of over 150% in revenues up to RON10.76 million (EUR2.17 million), according to the company’s (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]