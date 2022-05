Sphera Franchise Group Ends 1Q/2022 With RON278M Sales, Up 32% YoY

Sphera Franchise Group Ends 1Q/2022 With RON278M Sales, Up 32% YoY. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Romania, said in a stock market report on Friday that it ended the first quarter of 2022 with sales of RON278 million, up 32% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]