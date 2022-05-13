Former Bucharest Mayor Oprescu sentenced to ten years, eight months in prison for corruption

Former Bucharest City Mayor Sorin Oprescu on Friday was sentenced by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to ten years and eight months in prison for bribery, setting up an organised criminal group and abuse of office. The sentence is final and binding. Oprescu was accused of receiving in September (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]