Allianz Trade: Eurozone inflation- How bad can it get?

Allianz Trade: Eurozone inflation- How bad can it get?. Aside from pandemic-related base and one-off effects, the surge is largely due to the combination of a strong re-opening momentum and snarled-up supply chains as the fragile global production and distribution system failed to keep up with post-pandemic demand, especially for goods. Russia’s war (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]