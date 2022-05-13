Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Bucharest metro traffic doubled in March after the pandemic related restrictions were lifted

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The Bucharest metro traffic doubled in March after the pandemic related restrictions were lifted. Employees are gradually returning to the office The number of metro passengers increased by 53% in Q1 2022 compared with the same period of 2021, a record for the last two years being registered in March, once the pandemic related restrictions were lifted, which indicates a gradual resumption (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]