Oveit launches Oveit Wallet, the cashless payments solution that can help the players in the entertainment industry maximize their revenues



Oveit launches Oveit Wallet, the cashless payments solution that can help the players in the entertainment industry maximize their revenues.

Oveit, the American company of Romanian origin that combines the experience of the events with live shopping through digital online ticketing and live stream shopping solutions, launches Oveit Wallet. The new product complements Oveit Pay, a solution already established in the company’s (...)