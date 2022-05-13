PwC Romania CEO Survey 2022: Share of Romanian CEOs expecting a slowdown in economic growth has doubled since the war in Ukraine broke out



Romanian CEOs’ optimism about Romania’s economic growth has faded since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, according to the revised April edition of the CEO Survey 2022 conducted by PwC Romania. The percentage of them expecting national GDP growth to accelerate has dropped to 34%, from 59% in (...)