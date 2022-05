Transelectrica Net Profit Plunges 90% YoY To RON8M In 1Q/2022

Transelectrica Net Profit Plunges 90% YoY To RON8M In 1Q/2022. Romanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) recorded a net profit of RON8 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 90% from RON82 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s quarterly financial report released on Friday (May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]