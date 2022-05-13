Prebet Aiud Switches To RON140,000 Net Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON1.06M Net Profit In 1Q/2021

Prebet Aiud Switches To RON140,000 Net Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON1.06M Net Profit In 1Q/2021. Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO), a manufacturer of precast products made of reinforced and prestressed concrete, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net loss of RON140,000 versus a net profit of RON1.06 million in the same period of 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]