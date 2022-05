FAN Courier Opens Regional Hub In Cluj-Napoca After EUR14.5M Investment

FAN Courier, leader of the Romanian courier services market, has inaugurated a regional hub in Cluj-Napoca (north-western Romania) whose construction engulfed an investment of EUR14.5 million.