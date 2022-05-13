Deloitte Romania Assisted Romgaz In Acquisition Of Exxon’s Stake In Neptun Deep Gas Project

Deloitte Romania Assisted Romgaz In Acquisition Of Exxon’s Stake In Neptun Deep Gas Project. Deloitte Romania assisted local natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) in the full acquisition of the 50% stake held by US’ Exxon Mobile Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL) in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]