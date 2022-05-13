 
Romaniapress.com

May 13, 2022

Deloitte Romania Assisted Romgaz In Acquisition Of Exxon’s Stake In Neptun Deep Gas Project
May 13, 2022

Deloitte Romania Assisted Romgaz In Acquisition Of Exxon’s Stake In Neptun Deep Gas Project.

Deloitte Romania assisted local natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) in the full acquisition of the 50% stake held by US’ Exxon Mobile Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL) in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electrica Group Switches To RON158M Loss In 1Q/2022 Vs. RON58M Profit In 1Q/2021 Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) registered a loss of RON158 million in January-March 2022 versus a profit of RON58 million in the same period of 2021, and revenues of RON2.6 billion, up 52% compared to the first quarter of 2021, the company said in its quarterly (...)

Life is Hard Reports Net Profit Of RON338,000 In 1Q/2022, Up 39.6% YoY Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net profit of RON338,000, up 39.6% on the year, and a turnover of RON6.04 million, up 16.3% on the year, as per the company’s quarterly financial (...)

Leroy Merlin Opens New Store In Brasov; Reaches 20 Units In Romania French do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Leroy Merlin has opened its 20th store in Romania and the second in central city of Brasov on Friday (May 13).

Compa Sibiu Net Profit Drops 81.4% YoY To RON1.4M In 1Q/2022 Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first three months of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million, down 81.4% on the year, and a turnover of RON198.4 million, up 9.4% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Net Profit Spikes 114% YoY To RON8.6M In 1Q/2022 Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the biggest Romanian-held drug maker, reported a net profit net of RON8.6 million for the first three months of 2022, up 113.7% from the year-earlier period, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company’s financial (...)

Prebet Aiud Switches To RON140,000 Net Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON1.06M Net Profit In 1Q/2021 Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO), a manufacturer of precast products made of reinforced and prestressed concrete, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net loss of RON140,000 versus a net profit of RON1.06 million in the same period of 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the (...)

FAN Courier Opens Regional Hub In Cluj-Napoca After EUR14.5M Investment FAN Courier, leader of the Romanian courier services market, has inaugurated a regional hub in Cluj-Napoca (north-western Romania) whose construction engulfed an investment of EUR14.5 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |