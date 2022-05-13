Foreign Ministry: 10 representatives of Romanian Embassy in Moscow declared personae non gratae

Foreign Ministry: 10 representatives of Romanian Embassy in Moscow declared personae non gratae. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces that the Russian Federation has declared ten persons employed by the Romanian Embassy in Moscow to be personae non gratae, as a reaction to the similar gesture made by Romania on April 5, 2022. According to a release sent, on Friday, by MAE,...