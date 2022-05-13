Pavel, Margarit and Associates successfully assisted a major company in the energy industry in an insolvency case

Pavel, Margarit and Associates successfully assisted a major company in the energy industry in an insolvency case. Pavel, Margarit and Associates assisted a major company in the energy industry, part of a well-known group with a high reputation on the international market, in an insolvency case following an abusive request of a business partner for opening the insolvency procedure. This request was, in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]