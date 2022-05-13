 
May 13, 2022

Hagag Development Europe adds new resi-scheme to its projects portfolio: H Primaverii 1
Hagag Development Europe adds new resi-scheme to its projects portfolio: H Primaverii 1.

Investment value is estimated to over EUR 20 MLN Real estate developer Hagag Development Europe adds new residential project to its local portfolio: H Primaverii 1. The investment value is estimated to over EUR 20 MLN. Currently in design phase, H Primaverii 1 will rise above a 1,360 square... (...)

Electrica Group Switches To RON158M Loss In 1Q/2022 Vs. RON58M Profit In 1Q/2021 Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) registered a loss of RON158 million in January-March 2022 versus a profit of RON58 million in the same period of 2021, and revenues of RON2.6 billion, up 52% compared to the first quarter of 2021, the company said in its quarterly (...)

Life is Hard Reports Net Profit Of RON338,000 In 1Q/2022, Up 39.6% YoY Software solutions provider LIFE IS HARD (LIH.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net profit of RON338,000, up 39.6% on the year, and a turnover of RON6.04 million, up 16.3% on the year, as per the company’s quarterly financial (...)

Leroy Merlin Opens New Store In Brasov; Reaches 20 Units In Romania French do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Leroy Merlin has opened its 20th store in Romania and the second in central city of Brasov on Friday (May 13).

Compa Sibiu Net Profit Drops 81.4% YoY To RON1.4M In 1Q/2022 Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first three months of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million, down 81.4% on the year, and a turnover of RON198.4 million, up 9.4% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Net Profit Spikes 114% YoY To RON8.6M In 1Q/2022 Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the biggest Romanian-held drug maker, reported a net profit net of RON8.6 million for the first three months of 2022, up 113.7% from the year-earlier period, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the company’s financial (...)

Prebet Aiud Switches To RON140,000 Net Loss In 1Q/2022 From RON1.06M Net Profit In 1Q/2021 Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO), a manufacturer of precast products made of reinforced and prestressed concrete, ended the first quarter of 2022 with a net loss of RON140,000 versus a net profit of RON1.06 million in the same period of 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on the (...)

FAN Courier Opens Regional Hub In Cluj-Napoca After EUR14.5M Investment FAN Courier, leader of the Romanian courier services market, has inaugurated a regional hub in Cluj-Napoca (north-western Romania) whose construction engulfed an investment of EUR14.5 million.

 


