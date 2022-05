Leroy Merlin Opens New Store In Brasov; Reaches 20 Units In Romania

Leroy Merlin Opens New Store In Brasov; Reaches 20 Units In Romania. French do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Leroy Merlin has opened its 20th store in Romania and the second in central city of Brasov on Friday (May 13). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]