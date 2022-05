Compa Sibiu Net Profit Drops 81.4% YoY To RON1.4M In 1Q/2022

Compa Sibiu Net Profit Drops 81.4% YoY To RON1.4M In 1Q/2022. Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended the first three months of 2022 with a net profit of RON1.4 million, down 81.4% on the year, and a turnover of RON198.4 million, up 9.4% on the year, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]