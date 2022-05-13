Electrica Group Switches To RON158M Loss In 1Q/2022 Vs. RON58M Profit In 1Q/2021

Electrica Group Switches To RON158M Loss In 1Q/2022 Vs. RON58M Profit In 1Q/2021. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) registered a loss of RON158 million in January-March 2022 versus a profit of RON58 million in the same period of 2021, and revenues of RON2.6 billion, up 52% compared to the first quarter of 2021, the company said in its quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]