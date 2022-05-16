One United Properties Posts Fourfold Profit Increase in 1Q/2022, to RON166M, from 1Q/2021

One United Properties Posts Fourfold Profit Increase in 1Q/2022, to RON166M, from 1Q/2021. Real estate developer One United Properties, listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (ticker ONE), ended the first quarter of this year with consolidated revenues worth RON348.7 million, up 82% from the year-earlier period, while net profit surged by 320%, to RON166.4