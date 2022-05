Water Bottler Cumpana Opens New EUR3M Plant in Stefanestii de Jos; Aims to Expand to Bulgaria

Water Bottler Cumpana Opens New EUR3M Plant in Stefanestii de Jos; Aims to Expand to Bulgaria. Cumpana 1993, one of the biggest players on the Romanian market of water bottling for watercoolers, has completed a new EUR3 million investment in a new, modern plant in Stefanestii de Jos, Ilfov county, located around 20 km away from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]