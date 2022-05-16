Aaylex Agro Posts Over RON230M Revenue in 2021Aaylex Agro cooperative in Buzau, the largest agricultural cooperative in Romania by revenue in the last two years, increased its revenue 38% to RON232 million 2021, according to calculations made by ZF based on data from the Finance (...)
Alro Slatina Losses Shrink to RON18M in Q1Alro Slatina, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum smelters in Europe and the largest electricity consumer in Romania, posted RON18 million losses in the first quarter, down from the RON62 million in the year-ago (...)
Purcari's Net Profit Up 17% YoY To RON12M In 1Q/2022Wine producer Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) recorded a net profit of almost RON12 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 17% on the year, the company said in its financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday (May (...)
Romanian Startup flip.ro Expands Into BulgariaRomanian startup Flip.ro, a marketplace for the purchase and sale of refurbished mobile telephones, on Monday announced its entry into the Bulgarian market, as part of its goal to become the leader on the market of refurbished products in Central and Eastern (...)