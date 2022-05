Evergent Investments’ Net Profit Down 65% YoY To RON11M In 1Q/2022

Evergent Investments’ Net Profit Down 65% YoY To RON11M In 1Q/2022. Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO, former SIF Moldova) said in a stock market report on Monday that it recorded a net profit of RON10.93 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 65% from RON31.5 million in the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]