Deloitte Romania assisted Romgaz in the takeover of the shares held by Exxon in the Neptun Deep gas project



Deloitte Romania assisted Romgaz in the takeover of the shares held by Exxon in the Neptun Deep gas project.

Deloitte Romania assisted Romgaz, the local leader in natural gas production, in the full takeover of the shares of Exxon Mobile Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL), which owns 50% of the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea. The transaction was signed at the end of April (...)