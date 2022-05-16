Agroland opens a new MEGA store, the 18th nationally following an investment of 1 million lei

Agroland Business System (BVB: AG), Romanian entrepreneurial retail, agriculture, and food group, which has the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, announces the opening of a new MEGA store nationwide. The store is located in Timișoara, Timiș County, being the second one (...)