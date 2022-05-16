Sphera Franchise Group registers record sales in Q1 2022, up 31.8% compared to Q1 2021

Sphera Franchise Group ("Sphera") recorded in Q1 2022 restaurant sales of RON 278.6 million, up 31.8% compared to Q1 2021. In terms of total revenues on the Romanian market, Sphera's result grew 28% in Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021, and 4.5% compared to Q4 2021. Sales in Romania contributed... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]