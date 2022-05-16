Deloitte Romania And Reff & Associates Assisted ROCA Industry In Acquiring Dial

Deloitte Romania And Reff & Associates Assisted ROCA Industry In Acquiring Dial. Deloitte Romania and Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal has assisted ROCA Industry, a holding company set up by ROCA Investments as Holdingorck1 with the Trade Register, in acquiring Dial, a Romanian company with over 20 years of experience in manufacturing wire products, such as fence (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]