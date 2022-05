Appraisal & Valuation Appoints Ovidiu Nastase As Chief Financial Officer

Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a real estate consulting, valuation and development business, on Monday said it appointed Ovidiu Nastase to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.