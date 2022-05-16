Dentons advised Romgaz in signing USD 1 bln contract with ExxonMobil for Neptune Deep

Dentons advised Romgaz in signing USD 1 bln contract with ExxonMobil for Neptune Deep. Dentons, the world’s largest law firm, assisted Romgaz in the signing of the acquisition of the shares of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited (EMEPRL). EMEPRL holds 50% of the rights and obligations under the Petroleum Agreement for the East Area, Deep Water Zone, of the Black (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]