Fondul Proprietatea Net Profit Rises 17.8% to RON826.1M in Q1. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) posted RON826.1 million net profit in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 17.8% on the RON701.4 million of the year-ago period, ZF has calculated from the data in the financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]