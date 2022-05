European Commission Cuts Romania's 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.6% Versus 4.2%

European Commission Cuts Romania's 2022 Economic Growth Forecast To 2.6% Versus 4.2%. Romania’s economy is expected to slow down its growth to 2.6% in 2022 after advancing 5.9% in 2021, the European Commission (EC) said in its Spring 2022 Economic Forecast report released on Monday (May 16). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]