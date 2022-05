Alro Slatina Losses Shrink to RON18M in Q1

Alro Slatina Losses Shrink to RON18M in Q1. Alro Slatina, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum smelters in Europe and the largest electricity consumer in Romania, posted RON18 million losses in the first quarter, down from the RON62 million in the year-ago (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]