Aaylex Agro Posts Over RON230M Revenue in 2021. Aaylex Agro cooperative in Buzau, the largest agricultural cooperative in Romania by revenue in the last two years, increased its revenue 38% to RON232 million 2021, according to calculations made by ZF based on data from the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]