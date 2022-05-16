BRK Financial Group Switches To RON2.8M Net Loss In 1Q/2022 Vs. RON10.7M Profit In 1Q/2021

BRK Financial Group Switches To RON2.8M Net Loss In 1Q/2022 Vs. RON10.7M Profit In 1Q/2021. BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, had a net loss of RON2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a profit of RON10.7 million in the same period of 2021, according to the company’s financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]