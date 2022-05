Astra Vagoane Calatori Set to Bring Workforce from Vietnam for Arad Plant

Astra Vagoane Calatori Set to Bring Workforce from Vietnam for Arad Plant. Astra Vagoane Calatori, a major player on Romania’s rolling stock market, controlled by Valer Blidar, will bring welders, locksmiths and electricians from Vietnam for the Arad plant, where it started producing trams for Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]