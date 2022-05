Prime Kapital Set to Start Construction Works for Pleiades Residence In Ploiesti

Prime Kapital, one of the most dynamic real estate investors, developers and operators in Central and Eastern Europe, has got the building license for Pleiades Residence, Ploiesti, and is due to start works by the end of spring. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]