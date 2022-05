Stay Fit Gym Wants to Reach 20 Centers Nationwide, Double Turnover in 2022

Alexandru Lascar, co-founder of Bucharest's fitness center network Stay Fit Gym, says this year's plans envisage taking the network to around 20 centers and hitting turnover of around EUR3.5 million, double the 2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]